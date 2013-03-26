Kid Cudi Unveils Indicud Cover Art & Tracklisting

Kid Cudi has released the album cover and tracklisting for his forthcoming Indicud album. Cudi will feature tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, and King Chip, on the release.
Cudi dropped the “official” fiery album cover after a premature image leaked online, and explained the artwork. “The album art represents me. A ball of flames in a rose gold frame.”
Last June, the G.O.O.D Music rapper compared the project to Dr Dre’s Chronic album. “My new album is entitled indicud [sic], it will be my version of The Chronic 2001, some songs i’ll produce, others i’ll feat &/or play songwriter,” he announced.
The 18-track album features already released songs “Just What I Am,” featuring Chip, “King Wizard,” and “Immortal.”
This new album comes just over a year after dropping Cudi’s last project, WZRD, a collaborative album with Dot Da Genius.
Indicud is due out April 23.
Indicud Tracklist:
1. The Resurrection Of Scott Mescudi
2. Unfuckwittable
3. Just What I Am Feat. King Chip
4. Young Lady Feat. Father John Misty
5. King Wizard
6. Immortal
7. Solo Dolo Part II Feat. Kendrick Lamar
8. Girls Feat. Too Short
9. New York City Rage Fest
10. Red Eye Feat. Haim
11. Mad Solar
12. Beez Feat. RZA
13. Brothers Feat. King Chip & A$AP Rocky
14. Burn Baby Burn
15. Lord Of The Sad And Lonely
16. Cold Blooded
17. Afterwards (Bring Yo Friends) Feat. Michael Bolton & King Chip
18. The Flight Of The Moon Man