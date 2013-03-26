Kid Cudi Unveils Indicud Cover Art & Tracklisting

Kid Cudi has released the album cover and tracklisting for his forthcoming Indicud album. Cudi will feature tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, and King Chip, on the release.

Cudi dropped the “official” fiery album cover after a premature image leaked online, and explained the artwork. “The album art represents me. A ball of flames in a rose gold frame.”

Last June, the G.O.O.D Music rapper compared the project to Dr Dre’s Chronic album. “My new album is entitled indicud [sic], it will be my version of The Chronic 2001, some songs i’ll produce, others i’ll feat &/or play songwriter,” he announced.

The 18-track album features already released songs “Just What I Am,” featuring Chip, “King Wizard,” and “Immortal.”

This new album comes just over a year after dropping Cudi’s last project, WZRD, a collaborative album with Dot Da Genius.

Indicud is due out April 23.

Indicud Tracklist:

1. The Resurrection Of Scott Mescudi

2. Unfuckwittable

3. Just What I Am Feat. King Chip

4. Young Lady Feat. Father John Misty

5. King Wizard

6. Immortal

7. Solo Dolo Part II Feat. Kendrick Lamar

8. Girls Feat. Too Short

9. New York City Rage Fest

10. Red Eye Feat. Haim

11. Mad Solar

12. Beez Feat. RZA

13. Brothers Feat. King Chip & A$AP Rocky

14. Burn Baby Burn

15. Lord Of The Sad And Lonely

16. Cold Blooded

17. Afterwards (Bring Yo Friends) Feat. Michael Bolton & King Chip

18. The Flight Of The Moon Man