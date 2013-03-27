Jay-Z is a busy man. So can you blame him if he forgets to return the occasional phone call? Well, recently legendary singer/songwriter Paul Anka—and last year actor Robert De Niro—took offense to Hova’s alleged holier than thou attitude when it comes to proper phone etiquette.

Our peeps at The Urban Daily detailed five possible reasons why Jigga didn’t pick up the jack. Our favorite, since we’re basketball fans, is numero tres.

3. The Nets are In the Playoffs It’s been six years since the Nets have been able to officially compete for an NBA championship and the first time as the newly minted Brooklyn Nets, so you have to understand that as a Brooklyn Native Hov is a little distracted right now. Plus he’s been riding the subway to the Barclays and there is no reception down there. He’ll be calling as soon as they get knocked out in the first round. We promise.

Also, you gotta keep in mind that the “Say Hello” rapper probably is working on a new album of his own.

Nevertheless, check out the rest of the 5 Reasons Jay-Z Is Not Returning Phone Calls over at The Urban Daily. And no, he’s not even taking your call.

—

Photo: AP