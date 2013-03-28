Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era Freestyle In “The Backroom” [VIDEO]

The latest MCs to 106 & Park’s “The Backroom” and kick some freestyles is Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era crew.

If you’re trying to keep up; Nyck Caution, Dessy Hinds, A La $ole, Kirk Knight, Dyemond Lewis and CJ Fly all touch the mic.

The crew’s leader, the would be Joey, was recently honored with a spot on the 2013 XXL Freshman class cover. Besides being one of the rap game’s most promising new rappers, Joey also holds down a gig at the Creative Director of OG streetwear brand Ecko Unlimited. On the XXL cover, Joey sported a special one of one Ecko t-shirt designed by Tony Whlgn in honor of the late Capital STEEZ.

Check out Pro Era’s “The Backroom” freestyle below. Let us know you think shined—peep Nyck Caution—the best in the comments.

Rest in power Capital STEEZ.

—

Photo: BET