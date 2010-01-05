Drake Speaks On Lil Wayne’s Hands-Off Approach To Young Money

“He doesn’t give his input on how we should be, or how we should rap, or how we should dress. Wayne just gives us the opportunity.”

Drake is set to carry the weight of his Young Money home team in 2010 especially with Lil Wayne’s impending jail sentence.

According to Drake however, the absence of Wayne should not have too much of an effect on the camp because Wayne gives them their own freedom.

Drake recently sat down for an interview with MTV where he says he that the YM founder treats his lineup much like basketball players, offering them the ball and leaving it to them to score.

“If you drop the ball, you drop the ball. But Wayne’s gonna give you the setup. Wayne is gonna throw you the alley-oop — you just have to cut to the hoop and slam.”

Drizzy also adds that the “coach” doesn’t play into the stereotype of being overly controlling of his artists. Instead he allows them breathing room to grow and “thrive”, not controlling their direction.