Kendrick Lamar Performs “Poetic Justice” & “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

After Cudi tore down the stage earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar was the latest rapper to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last night, the Compton MC performed “Poetic Justice” and “B-tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” on the ABC show.

Kendrick was backed by a live band, including Terrace Martin on the saxophone, as he performed the latest single from his critically acclaimed good kid, M.A.A.D city album. The live rendition of the Scoop DeVille produced, Janet Jackson sampling tune sounded pretty tight. Drake was nowhere to be found, though. Same deal for “B-tch, Don’t Kill MyVibe,” which was sanitized to “Trick, Don’t Kill My Vibe.”

Recently, the TDE rapper dropped a remix to Awolnation’s “Sail” featuring his buddy Ab-Soul. There is also the “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix),” featuring Jay-Z that has sparked many “Who had the best verse?” debates. Interestingly, Chris Brown recently revealed that he has already collaborated with the “Swimming Pools (Drank)” rapper, too.

Watch K. Dot perform “Poetic Justice” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below and “B-tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” on the next page.

Photo: ABC

