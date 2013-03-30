Lil Twist Throws Party In Justin Bieber’s Mansion While Singer Is Out Of Town [PHOTOS]

Lil Twist must lack any sense of chill or common sense. Despite being the baggage handler some have tried to pin Justin Bieber’s struggle on, last week the YMCMB rapper decided to throw a party at his Pop singer buddy’s crib while he was out of town.

Of course someone dropped dime on him to the media. TMZ reports:

Justin Bieber’s Calabasas mansion was the backdrop for a rager last week, where the beer was flowing and m@rijuana smoke was permeating the singer’s home … and the only thing missing was Justin. TMZ obtained these pictures, taken at the tail end of the party. The bash was thrown by none other than Lil Twist, the dude who was seen smoking it up with Justin earlier this year. We’re told Twist and another friend — who were staying in the house while Justin was in Europe — invited 40 girls to the house on March 19. They also invited a few guys. You see from the pics — there’s a large hookah pipe with multiple hose attachments on a table, along with nearly 2 dozen beer bottles, as well as the hard stuff.

Yep, this is the same guy that crashed Bieber’s $100K Fisker earlier this month. Lil Twist clearly give no f-cks about keeping his card carry kush carrier status with the Beebs.

