Black Hippy Perform, Mobb Deep Reunite, & More At Paid Dues Festival [VIDEO]

Saturday, March 30, the masses gathered at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California for the 2013 Paid Dues Festivals. Performers included Tech N9ne, Immortal Technique, Trinidad James, Talib Kweli, Juicy J, Scarface, Dom Kennedy, Joey Bad@$$, and De La Soul, but it was Black Hippy, Mobb Deep, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis that headlined the 8th annual event.

Hip Hop Heisenberg captured footage of a few of the festival’s most memorable moments, one of which was the reuniting of legendary duo Mobb Deep. Most thought the Queensbridge rappers were over after their public spat in 2012, but after a year of tension, Prodigy and Havoc made amends. Things came full circle last night, as the two took the stage to perform classics like “Shook Ones” and “Quiet Storm.”

Mobb Deep reuniting was a moment for the ages, but that didn’t defer attention from the events shining star, Kendrick Lamar. Compton’s golden boy hit the stage along side his Black Hippy brethren ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock to perform a bevy of tracks. Among them was the first ever performance of the “B**ch Don’t Kill My Vibe” remix, which K. Dot did acapella.

See footage of Lamar’s performance below, and catch portions of Mobb Deep, Macklemore, and Trinidad Jame$’s sets on the following page.

Photo: TDE

