Chris Brown Admits To Being “Totally Wrong” In Rihanna Assault [VIDEO]

It may have taken three years, a string of behavioral hiccups and a rekindled relationship, but today Chris Brown admitted he was wrong. The R&B crooner finally seemed genuinely apologetic about the 2009 incident where he beat up his girlfriend Rihanna.

On Monday morning (April 1), the X creator visited the Today Show and spoke with Matt Lauer about his current feelings and how much he’s grown since that fateful pre-Grammy night.

“I’ve been humbled by the whole experience, from me losing everything to me having to regain public opinion, or whatever it is,” Brown said. “But most importantly, you know, knowing what I did was totally wrong, and having to kind of deal and myself and forgive myself in the same breath, and being able to apologize to Rihanna, and being able to be that man that can be a man, you know?”

Seems like Breezy has actually grown up, or hired a new publicist. Either way, it’s good to see him docile and copping to his responsibility over his questionable actions.

Within the past three years, Brown has been involved in a couple physical altercations, the most recent being with Odd Future affiliate Frank Ocean. He’s been in screaming matches with random gang members in Los Angeles. Breezy has played a role in all-out Twitter wars. And who could forget that time he threw a chair through a plate glass window at Good Morning America?

Although Rih Rih has clearly forgiven the singer, hearing him finally say “I was wrong” on camera while looking as if he means it, could possibly mean the beginning of a new relationship with the public.

Probably not so coincidentally, today Breezy debuted the new single and video, “Fine China,” from his forthcoming album titled X.

—

Photo: NBC