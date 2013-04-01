Vado ft. Mavado & Ace Hood – “Gangster” [VIDEO]

Vado hit the ground running after signing to DJ Khaled’s We The Best Music Group, and has already dropped a few tracks featuring label mate Ace Hood. The latest piece of new material we heard was “Gangster,” a Heatmakerz-produced record featuring the two aforementioned rappers and fellow WTBMG signee Mavado.

Just a few days after releasing the song, Vado returns with its visual treatment courtesy of Itchy Films. The video was shot in both the Harlem rapper’s native New York City and Jamaica, which all together create some gritty scenes that compliment the reggae inspired cut.

Things look pretty standard for much of the video, as Vado, Mavado and Ace Hood provide some performance shots and DJ Khaled provides some of his laughable antic. That changes as the Miami rapper utters his bar, as a bunch of stick up boys run in the stash spot armed with choppers. To say that they meant business is an understatement.

See more for yourself in “Gangster” below.

—

Photo: YouTube