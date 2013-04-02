Snoop Lion ft. Drake & Cori B – “No Guns Allowed” [VIDEO]

Snoop Lion does what more rappers should, as he uses his star power for a greater purpose on a introspective track titled “No Guns Allowed.” The West Coast legend first previewed the latest leak from Reincarnated featuring his daughter Cori B and Drake last week, and today we receive a thought provoking visual to accompany the record.

A suited Snoop integrates news footage from some of the country’s most heinous shootings, among them Trayvon Martin and the Columbine massacre, as he pleads for people to put an end to gun violence. Cori B assists her father on the heartfelt chorus that reaffirms the songs message, while the YMCMB lyricist recalls loved ones he’s lost from senseless shootings.

“Bullets do not choose a victim, it is the shooter that picks ’em/They just can’t wait to get you in the system, the district attorney can use a conviction,” spits the “5AM In Toronto” artist.

Wether you enjoy the song or not, you have to applaud Snoop’s effort to speak on a societal ill that plagues many U.S. communities. Be on the look out for Reincarnated, which hits stores April 23. See the video for “No Guns Allowed” below.

Photo: YouTube