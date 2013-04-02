Kid Cudi Announces He Has Left G.O.O.D. Music [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Audio added below.

Bet you didn’t see this news on the horizon. Kid Cudi has announced his departure from G.O.O.D. Music.

The “Make Em Say” rapper revealed that he wasn’t rolling with Kanye West’s team anymore during a visit to Power 106 in Los Angeles. The interview is still going down but of course the news already made it into the “BREAKING NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @ducidni announcing no longer associated with G.O.O.D. MUSIC…just now on POWER 106 LA @DJFelliFel @YesiOrtiz,” tweeted Power 106. “No drama..all good..all love still w/ @ducidni and G.O.O.D. Music…’talked to @KanyeWest and told him wanted to do my own thing..’…”

Seems like Cudi covered all his bases since he also spoke to Jay-Z about his intentions beforehand.

This new development will certainly get the people talking about Cudi’s forthcoming new album, Indicud. Just last night the Cleveland rapper dropped the project’s latest single, “Girls,” featuring Too $hort.

Indicud is due in stores April 23. Check out the tweets announcing his “free agency,” of sort, in the gallery.

“Man, everything is cool. Everything is peace with everyone on the label, but I’m announcing that I’m no longer on GOOD Music. And this is something that no one knows really. I’m no longer on GOOD Music. Me and Kanye were actually talking on the phone the other day, and there’s been things I wanted to talk to him about. About me wanting to start my own direction, and he got because he’s trying to start his own new path, and trying new things as an artist. And he was just like ‘Man, I feel you. It’s cool.’ This is just from a business standpoint. There’s no beef with anyone on the label. It’s all love.”

