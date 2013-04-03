10 Athletes Jay-Z Should Sign To Roc Nation Sports [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z isn’t business man, he’s a…you know how that ends. Having proved this time and time again, does today’s announcement that the Brookylyn rapper/mogul is opening a sports representation agency called Roc Nation Sports truly surprise you?

We can’t help but to recall Denzel Washington’s infamous, “The sh-t’s chess. It ain’t checkers!” line from Training Day, when we think of Jay-Z’s latest venture. As they say, hindsight is 20/20 and now the legendary MC’s alignment with the Brooklyn Nets and Victor Cruz signing a management deal with Roc Nation seems like a premeditated check to the proverbial checkmate that’s forthcoming. The signing of New York Yankees All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano only reaffirms that Jigga Man is looking to win in yet another business forum.

ESPN journalist Darren Rovell broke the news, and was also sure to mention that though Roc Nation Sports’ initial partnership is with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), it plans to eventually become a full service sports agency. That means that Mr. Carter will undoubtedly sign more talent.

Who will be next though? Jay-Z is known to be affiliated with a bevy of athletes one way or another. He’s also named dropped a bunch that are still actively playing professionally. Don’t worry Hov, your resident consultants at Hip-Hop Wired put together a logical list of signees that can be seen in the gallery after the jump. You’re welcome… we take Visa.

