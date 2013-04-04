Beyoncé Unveils New Pepsi Commercial, Previews Single Called “Grown Woman” [VIDEO]

Beyoncé unveiled a new Pepsi ad this morning, which features the music from her new single titled “Grown Woman.”

The new spot is part of the beverage company’s “Live For Now” campaign and finds Beyoncé rehearsing in a dance studio. After taking a breather, an a sip of Pepsi, she sees past versions of herself. There is a “Bootylicious” version and a “Sasha Fierce” version, for example and more. Eventually all the assembled Beys, that reside in mirrors, kick off an all-new dance routine.

“Embrace you past but live for now,” says Bey in a voice over.”

Yesterday, Beyoncé dropped a six second teaser clip of the new spot that revealed it’s premiere was going down today (April 4) at 9 a.m. ET. Throughout a the clip a new, drum laden tune, produced by Timbaland, called “Grown Woman” is playing. The full version of the song is schedule to drop on Monday (April 8) via iTunes.

Pepsi is partnering with the singer for her upcoming The Mrs. Carter Show world tour and will be helping to determine some of its opening acts. The “Bow Down / I Been On” singer has had a relationship with Pepsi that spans almost a decade.In December 2012, Beyonce’s was unveiled as the new star of the Pepsi ad campaign worth a reported $50 million. Part of that deal included her stunning Super Bowl performance.

Watch Pepsi and Beyoncé “Mirrors” spot below.

Photo: YouTube