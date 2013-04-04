The Great Gatsby Soundtrack Revealed, Features New Jay-Z Song Called “100$ Bill”

The Carters are already two for two this morning. Beyoncé already unveiled a new Pepsi spot that features a new song called “Grown Woman.” Now, the tracklist for The Great Gatsby soundtrack, executive produced by Jay-Z, has been revealed and it includes a new song from Hova.

“100$ Bill” is the name of the original Jay-Z tune and it serves as the album’s opening track. Also featured on the project’s eclectic line up of musicians are the aforementioned Beyoncé and André 3000 (the Amy Winehouse cover “Back to Black”) and Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock (“A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)”). A number of the songs, including the contributions of Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey and will.i.am were written for specific scenes in the movie.

Interestingly, Emeli Sandé and The Bryan Ferry Orchestra’s “Crazy in Love” is a cover of Beyoncé’s hit song. The film’s lasest trailer (see below) features Beyoncé and André 3000’s “Back To Black,” Lana Del Rey’s “Young And Beautiful” and Florence + The Machine’s “Over The Love.”

Check out the track list for The Great Gatsby soundtrack, which is in stores stateside May 7, below. There will also be a deluxe version that will have three additional songs. The Great Gatsby, the film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is in theaters May 10.

1. 100$ Bill – JAY Z

2. Back To Black – Beyoncé x André 3000

3. Bang Bang – will.i.am

4. A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie + Q Tip + GoonRock

5. Young And Beautiful – Lana Del Rey

6. Love Is The Drug – Bryan Ferry with The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

7. Over The Love – Florence + The Machine

8. Where The Wind Blows – Coco O. of Quadron

9. Crazy in Love – Emeli Sandé and The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

10. Together – The xx

11. Hearts A Mess – Gotye

12. Love Is Blindness – Jack White

13. Into the Past – Nero

14. Kill and Run – Sia

