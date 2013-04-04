Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Celebrating 5th Wedding Anniversary In Cuba [PHOTOS]

As you diehard Jay-Z and Beyoncé stans probably know, today (April 4) is the happy power Hip-Hop couple’s 5-year wedding anniversary. The two money makers were spotted in Cuba celebrating.

Our peeps at Styleblazer have some intel:

..the happy couple were enjoying Havana, Cuba. The two celebrated their anniversary basking in the sun, surrounded by tourists. And we’ve spotted Bey in braids! We’re loving her printed mini dress and comfy oxfords!

According to the AP:

Beyonce and Jay-Z are causing a big stir in Havana, where they are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. The music power couple was mobbed by dozens of fans at the renowned restaurant La Guarida on Wednesday night, and police had to step in to keep the crowds at bay. Waitress Silvia Fernandez said they dined with their mothers and another man she couldn’t identify. She called Beyonce “beautiful, without a drop of makeup.” On Thursday they toured colonial Old Havana and popped into another restaurant that boasts a magnificent rooftop terrace with a sweeping view of the harbor. They declined to speak to reporters, and it was not clear why they traveled to Cuba.

Today has been a relatively busy one for the Carters. This morning, Beyoncé dropped a new Pepsi spot for the beverage company’s “Live For Now” campaign. Titled “Mirrors,” the commercial also serves as a preview of a Timbaland-produced song called “Grown Woman” that will be included on her forthcoming album.

As for Jay-Z, the tracklist of the upcoming The Great Gatsby soundtrack, which he executive produced, was revealed today. The first track on the album is an all new song from the Brooklyn rapper titled “100$ Bill.” The album also features a duet between Beyoncé and André 3000; a cover of Amy Winehouse cover “Back to Black”).

