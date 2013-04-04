Future ft. Big Bank Black & Maceo – “Missing” [VIDEO]

Future is slowly but surely rapping and crooning his way into America’s hearts. Hate it or love it, you’d be hard pressed to name many other artists with a greater impact thus far in 2013, and the Atlanta rapper proves why by continuing his onslaught of output with a visual for F.B.G.: The Movie track “Missing.”

With Big Bank Black and Maceo by his side, Future spits about his street ties with a few double cups in tow. Like most tracks by the Freebandz MC, the tone is set by an emphatic chorus, which chants “We drop a kilo on your head n***a. F**k around and end up missing/Drop top off the coupe. The brains on this b**ch missing.”

Director Tyree Thomas shot the video for the trap inspired cut.

Future may have more news to come, as sources say the official release date announcement for his next album Future Hendrix will arrive any day now. On top of that, fans can will have a chance to catch the young falsetto lord live on Lil Wayne’s America’s Most Wanted Music Festival along with T.I. beginning July 9.

See the visual for “Missing” below.

Photo: YouTube