Is A New Air Yeezy 2 Colorway Dropping? [PHOTOS]

The Nike Air Yeezy 2 was easily the most hypebeasted shoe not called the Galaxy Foamposite when it dropped last year. Only a pair of colors were initially released, but a potential third official colorway may be on the horizon.

Sneaker News reports on an all-red sample that was recently spotted on Instagram:

Is there a third Nike Air Yeezy 2 colorway in the works? You’ll recall that Nike Sportswear man Gentry Humphrey alluded to such a possibility back in October, and we are now getting a look at what may or may not be said colorway. The Nike Air Yeezy 2 shown is a sample sporting an all over red look for the upper and what is presumably a glow in the dark sole treatment on the bottom. A release this far out would certainly be unexpected, but we wouldn’t rule it out completely.

The Air Yeezy 2 officially dropped with only a pair of colorways; Pure Platinum and Black/Red. During the run up to the release of Kanye West’s signature shoe, there was also a purple colorway that was thought to eventually be available, too.

Check out images of this latest Air Yeezy colorway and others, in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram, Nike Sportswear

