Future Talks Future Hendrix, Rihanna, Auto-Tune & More [VIDEO]

Future set out to make his mark in 2013, and so far he’s showed and proved by dropping, penning, and crooning on some of the biggest records of the year. This alone made a great candidate to sit in the hot seat on this week’s episode of Life+Times’ series The Roundup, hosted by veteran journalist Shaheem Reid.

The sit down falls in line with those in previous episodes, as Reid facilitates more of a natural dialogue than an interview with the Atlanta native. Among the topics discussed were his influences, his musical family, how he found autotune, collaborating with Rihanna and more.

Little do people know that Future’s cousin is Rico Wade of Organized Noize, who was a member of ATL’s infamous Dungeon Family. For context, know that this is the clique that bred Outkast and The Goodie Mobb.

“Through the Dungeon Family I got my name Future. I was the youngest one at the dungeon. They older guys, they like 10-15 years older than me, so they just called me the future since I was so young,” said the “Karate Chop” rapper.

“You just learned so much being at the Dungeon like you at school. You got Big Rube, you got dudes like Khujo, you got Cee-Lo, you know they minds so big and it just expands you,” continued Future, who says The Dungeon Family didn’t feel his use of autotune at first.

Ironically, that vocal effect has taken him to the top, despite his naysayers. Even with his newfound star power, Future is still inspired by the game and cherishes what it’s done for him. This includes him receiving a surprising call to work with Jennifer Lopez. Hear him talk about that and more in the footage below.

