Knicks Guard J.R. Smith Ordered To Pay $48K For Stolen Black Jesus

J.R. Smith needs to pay his bills. The Knicks guard has been ordered to pay $48,000 for a pair of Black Jesus pieces and other jewelry. It’s not a bill collector telling Smith to pay up, it’s a judge.
Reports TMZ:
Don’t mess with Black Jesus … or YOU WILL PAY … just ask Knicks stud J.R. Smith, whose A$$ just lost a $48,000 lawsuit involving a diamond necklace that features an Afro-American rendition of the messiah.
A jewelry company called Lemmerman’s sued Smith, claiming he ordered a bunch of bling back in 2010 — including a diamond chain, two Black Jesus pendants and some earrings — totaling $25,500 … but never paid.
We’re told one Jesus pendant and chain cost roughly $15,000 alone.
Lemmerman’s sued for $48,101 — which includes the jewelry bill plus interest and attorney’s fees — but Smith never responded to the suit … so a judge ruled in Lemmerman’s favor.
Smith has now been ordered to pay the $48,000 asap … or else. Calls to Smith’s people weren’t returned.
Amen.
Smith needs to step up to weed carriers that will check his mail to make sure stuff like, ya know, lawsuits, do not go unnoticed.
