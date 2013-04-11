Knicks Guard J.R. Smith Ordered To Pay $48K For Stolen Black Jesus

J.R. Smith needs to pay his bills. The Knicks guard has been ordered to pay $48,000 for a pair of Black Jesus pieces and other jewelry. It’s not a bill collector telling Smith to pay up, it’s a judge.

Reports TMZ:

Don’t mess with Black Jesus … or YOU WILL PAY … just ask Knicks stud J.R. Smith, whose A$$ just lost a $48,000 lawsuit involving a diamond necklace that features an Afro-American rendition of the messiah.

A jewelry company called Lemmerman’s sued Smith, claiming he ordered a bunch of bling back in 2010 — including a diamond chain, two Black Jesus pendants and some earrings — totaling $25,500 … but never paid.

We’re told one Jesus pendant and chain cost roughly $15,000 alone.

Lemmerman’s sued for $48,101 — which includes the jewelry bill plus interest and attorney’s fees — but Smith never responded to the suit … so a judge ruled in Lemmerman’s favor.

Smith has now been ordered to pay the $48,000 asap … or else. Calls to Smith’s people weren’t returned.

Amen.