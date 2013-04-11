Fabolous Announces Loso’s Way 2 Release Date & Features [VIDEO]

Fabolous dropped by BET’s 106 & Park Wednesday to premiere the video for his Chris Brown-assisted single “Ready.” In the midst of discussing random topics like selecting Gonzaga to win the NCAA Championship, Loso also let the cat out of the bag by giving a formal release date for his long awaited album Loso’s Way 2.

Host Bow Wow went out on a limb, and asked the “Really Tho” MC to divulge any information about his forthcoming project. Fabolous obliged, and provided the world’s livest audience with an exclusive announcement.

“I’mma say this date. I think I want to come with June 18th,” said Fab. “Be on the lookout for another record or two to come before that. We gonna put out some more music, and ‘Ready’ was just to get yall ready.”

The Brooklyn rapper confirmed some features as well, naming Trey Songz, Future, Rick Ross and Young Jeezy just to name a few.

Loso’s Way 2 will be Faboulous’s first studio album since 2009. See him talk more about the LP and more in the full interview below.

—

Photo: BET