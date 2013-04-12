A$AP Rocky Designing “40 Below” Timberland, Releasing Instrumental LP [VIDEO]

Even if he didn’t draw the ire of Azealia Banks over his dark skin women shouldn’t wear red lipstick comment, A$AP Rocky stays busy. Currently touring with Rihanna, the Harlem rapper sat down for an interview while in the Bay Area and revealed that he’s working on an instrumental album and designing Timberland boots, among other topics.

The “Goldie” rapper chatted with Nessa, who besides the who are you dating, what is Rihanna like questioning got some interesting intel.

“I’m working on an instrumental album now,” revealed Dat PMF. “I’m doing all my own beats. It’s going to be interesting to see how people react towards my production now. I’m going to put it out. I’m not even going to announce it.”

Fashion wise, besides the A$AP merchandise, the Harlem rapper will be designing a Timberland boot that is sure to interest longtime connoisseurs of the brand. “I’m designig a pair of 40 Below Timberland with Timberland for the anniversary of the 40 belows,” he said.

Watch A$AP Rocky discuss more of his upcoming endeavors, including his video directing ambitions, in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube