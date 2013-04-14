DMX On Iyanla: Fix My Life – Full Episode [VIDEO]

DMX needs help, but you probably knew that. To kick off a new season of Iyanla: Fix My Life, life coach Iyanla Vanzant went to Yonkers and did her damnedest to help the troubled rapper get his life together.

Off top, you knew ish would hit the fan when X allegedly reached out to Vanzant because he needed help with his addiction to woman, not drugs. Seriously.

“The next 90 minutes is not about a multiplatinum selling Hip-Hop artist or a celebrity. It’s about a deeply wounded man in a lot of pain. This show, is about the ravages of a longterm drug problem,” said Vanzant at the start of the segment. “I often say, I am not my brothers keeper, I am my brother. Earl Simmons, also known as DMX is my brother. He’s our brother. Earl, I pray you are watching, I support you, and I call forth your healing.”

Needless to say Dark Man X, his estranged wife, Tashera Simmons, and his son Xavier, as well as Vanzant, made for some fiery television, thanks to Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network. But was this helpful or exploitive?

Decide for yourself and watch the full episode below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

