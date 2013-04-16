DJ Khaled ft. Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne – “No New Friends” [LISTEN]

If you’re trying to get in DJ Khaled’s friendship circle, he’s no longer accepting applications. One day after dropping the video teaser, Khaled has delivered the official “No New Friends” track featuring Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne.

Funk Master Flex premiered the song, which will appear on Khaled’s forthcoming Suffering from Success release.

Kicking things off is Drizzy, who holds down the chorus before breaking into a rap verse.

The Toronto native is not only shunning any potential “new friends,” but he’s letting the competition know that he’s here to win. “OVO sound man I’m proud of my n-ggas/Knew that we would make it, never doubted my n-ggas/All my b-tches love me, if I have a baby mama she would probably be richer than a lotta you n-ggas.”

Meanwhile, Ross was probably extra careful not to cross any lines with his verse, given the backlash he’s received in the last few weeks. Sharing in the controversy behind a distasteful lyric, Weezy cautiously claps back at his haters, in the usual manner. “I’m too high to be friendly/That’s why they still dig me/ And I’m tired of all this hating, I think God for patience.”

Of the three, Drake is easily the lyrical victor here.

Take a listen to “No New Friends.”

—

Photo: Instagram