Kanye West To Perform On Saturday Night Live In May

It looks like Kanye West will be leaving his current Paris confines to make an appearance in New York City in May. Reportedly, the G.O.O.D. music rapper/producer will be Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest on May 18.

Page Six reports:

Kanye West is due back in the States next month, Page Six has exclusively learned, but it’s not necessarily to rush to the side of his very pregnant reality star girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Sources tell us the rapper — who’s been working on a new album in France — will appear as musical guest on “SNL” on May 18. West’s been holed up in a palatial pad ever since Paris fashion week in February, leaving his baby mama alone to brave pregnancy and public scrutiny over her weight, maternity fashions and upcoming divorce trial with Kris Humphries. Sources tell us the rapper’s even pondering a permanent move to Paris. An NBC rep would only say the show hasn’t announced its lineup.

The last rapper to appear perform on SNL was Kendrick Lamar back in January, but Jay-Z did make a cameo when Justin Timberlake was the musical guest, and host, in March. Miguel was the latest artist to grace the SNL stage this past weekend.

Yeezy has held down Saturday Night Live before. He was the musical guest on the sketch comedy show back in October 2010.

—

Photo: Damon Winter/NY Times