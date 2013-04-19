Lauryn Hill’s Landlord Say She Is A Squatter, Wants Her Evicted

Despite being a multi-Grammy Award winner, Lauryn Hill’s life is coming apart at the seams. Already facing jail time after pleading guilty to tax evasion, now her landlord claims that the R&B singer and sometimes MC is a late on her rent, and needs to get out the crib right now.

Reports TMZ:

Grammy Award-winning R&B legend Lauryn Hill is being sued for eviction … the good news, she’s probably going to prison so she won’t need that place anyway.

Lauryn’s been renting a South Orange, New Jersey mansion since 2009. Things went south when she stopped paying rent last month, so her landlord ran to court and filed a legal ultimatum — pay your rent NOW, or get out.

Lauryn hasn’t paid, so the eviction lawsuit is now full steam ahead.

Lauryn will be sentenced next week for tax fraud. She pled guilty and now faces several years in federal prison.

Nothing like moving from a big house to the big house.