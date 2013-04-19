Where Are They Now? Reggaeton Superstar Updates

Do you remember Reggaeton? More power to you if you do. Our peeps at Latina are familiar with the genre, which blends Reggae, Soca, Bomba and more, and got nostalgic since N.O.R.E., now known as P.A.P.I, dropped a new album this week titled Student of the Game.

The Queens rapper is half Puerto Rican and for a time was waving the Reggaeton flag heavy in these Hip-Hop streets. Here’s the update on Daddy Yankee, who was recently accused of kissing a dude in a photo, but that wasn’t him, we think.

Daddy Yankee Best Song of the Era: “Gasolina” Then: In 2004, for the average consumer, reggaeton started and ended with Daddy Yankee. Why? Because the Puerto Rican reggaetonero scored the genre’s biggest song ever—“Gasolina.” It flooded the clubs, the charts and the streets. Now: El Cangri has continued topping the charts but none of his songs have reached “Gasolina” status. Also, recently Yankee has been falsely accused of being gay but he has been quick to dispel these rumors. Regardless of the rumors, Yankee is one of reggaeton’s major ambassadors to the world.

