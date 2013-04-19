Kris Humphries Grants Kim Kardashian A Divorce, Now KimYe Can Live

That didn’t take too long, did it?. The Brooklyn Nets player Kris Humphries has finally granted ex-wife Kim Kardashian her divorce. He allegedly chose to head to the playoffs instead of continuing to fight Kim K. He’s lucky Jay didn’t drop him from the team.

Everyone has been partially following (either by choice, or otherwise) the split between Kardashian and Humphries. It was the love affair that only lasted 72 days, and echoed for longer than necessary. Kardashian has been overtly vocal about wanting a divorce from Humphries both in the media and in jest (peep her takeover of Chelsea Lately, where she politely sons her ex with the help of sister Khloe). Well, the NBA star officially gave up the battle.

Humphries’ rep told TMZ, “Kris and his family are excited to move forward and are grateful for all the support they have received in this process. His commitment to the Brooklyn Nets and the team’s incredible fans is his number one priority and he is excited to head into the playoffs tomorrow with this situation behind him.” The 28-year-old left the situation with no money, and no annulment. Was it worth it?

Now that Ms. Kardashian is free from her b-balling ex –and having a baby with Kanye West— does this mean that the two will tie the knot? Stay tuned.

Photo: AP