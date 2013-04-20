Lil Scrappy Wanted By Police For Urine Sample

Lil Scrappy stays in some legal drama. The lastest from the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star is being wanted by the police thanks to a allegedly suspect drug test.

Says TMZ:

Lil Scrappy has pissed off the police … because he allegedly refused to piss for police … and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest, TMZ has learned.

The urine controversy bubbled to the surface back in March … when the “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star was required to submit to a pee test in Georgia as part of his probation, stemming from a 2008 pot arrest.

Problem is … officials say Scrappy tried to turn in a urine sample that was cold to the touch … and cops believe it may have been tampered with. They refused to accept the sample … and told Scrappy to provide a fresh cup of yellow gold.