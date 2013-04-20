CLOSE
Lil Scrappy Wanted By Police For Urine Sample

Lil Scrappy stays in some legal drama. The lastest from the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star is being wanted by the police thanks to a allegedly suspect drug test.

Says TMZ:

Lil Scrappy has pissed off the police … because he allegedly refused to piss for police … and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest, TMZ has learned.  

The urine controversy bubbled to the surface back in March … when the “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star was required to submit to a pee test in Georgia as part of his probation, stemming from a 2008 pot arrest. 

Problem is … officials say Scrappy tried to turn in a urine sample that was cold to the touch … and cops believe it may have been tampered with. They refused to accept the sample … and told Scrappy to provide a fresh cup of yellow gold. 

We didn’t even mention creditors garnishing Scrappy’s reality TV wages because of $100K in debt.

Time to get on the road and start performing, Scrappy. So long as it doesn’t mean getting arrested. Read the rest of the story over at TMZ.

Photo: VH1

