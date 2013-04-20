50 Cent Stars In 2013 NFL Draft Spot [VIDEO]

With each new venture, 50 Cent‘s “Straight To the Bank” gets that much more validity. That’s word to his spot on this years Forbes‘ Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists list. His latest deal is in conjuncture with the NFL, who used his Street King Immortal track “We Up” sans Kendrick Lamar for a 2013 NFL Draft commercial.

The chorus get reworked a bit to fit the Draft theme. “New York, we always make it hot/Like we in the league and we made it to the top,” chants the Queens rapper on this version.

The NFL Draft will be televise on ESPN from Radio City Music Hall in New York from April 25 to 27. The first hour of round one wil air Thursday, April 25 (8 pm ET), and will be presented with limited commercial interruption. The three day event will also be available on WatchESPN this time.

See a brief press release for the NFL Draft below, as well as 50’s 27-second spot.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the 2012 third round pick who led Seattle to a NFC Divisional Playoff game as a rookie, will appear in and voice ESPN’s NFL Draft opening tease. The open will also feature multiplatinum recording artist 50 Cent and English rock band The Heavy performing the group’s hit “How You Like Me Now.” The music of both 50 Cent and The Heavy will also be paired with photos and video of more than 115 prospects — taken during the NFL Scouting Combine in March – throughout ESPN’s draft telecast.

Photo: Vimeo