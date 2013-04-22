DMX Treatens To Sue Oprah’s Network, Says Iyanla Vanzant Can “Suck My D-ck”

DMX is reacting. The Yonkers rapper is still peeved at the way he was portrayed on the OWN Network’s Iyanla: Fix My Life and is threatening a lawsuit to have the show’s footage taken down, while slandering its host.

As previously reported, the “Get At Me Dog” rapper felt that Vanzan’t show swindled him. Thinking that the episode would focus on his addiction to women, instead it ended up being about his substance abuse problems and its collateral damage, including his estranged relationship with his son. “Iyanla did not ‘fix’ DMX’s life just made his image worse, and does not have DMX’s personal written consent to use the footage,” said, X’s press representative in a statement.

Recently, the rapper/actor spoke to TMZ and he’s still irate. “Iyanla set the whole thing up to make me look bad for ratings,” he said.

But, he wasn’t finished. “That lady is toxic … My last words to her were that she can suck my d**k and she still can.”

That’s not very classy, beloved. It will be interesting, and essential to DMX’s case, to see if he did or did not sign off on the use of his image in the program. Vanzant issued on open letter (via a video you can watch below), basically telling Dark Man X to gey some help. “I want you to remember the person you became in the final months of your grandmother’s life. That’s a clean life,” part of her message says.

Do you think DMX has a legitimate case if he were to sue Oprah Winfrey’s network? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: OWN