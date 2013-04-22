Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – Live In Concert EP Stream [LISTEN]

Those who missed Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y drop their Live In Concert EP on 4/20 are in luck, because the duo generously provided a free stream on YouTube.

Within the first few tracks, you’ll totally understand why the project saw delays due to issues with sample clearances. Sonically, Khalifa and Spitta blew the dust off your pop’s old vinyl collection to craft these hits, a lot of which have a Jazz and Funk influences. Think of the musicality of someone like Bob James and pair that with the smoothness of Earth, Wind & Fire.

The EP’s introductory song “Cabana” sets the tone perfectly for the two MCs to kick the modern day player lines the’ve become known for. We have to applaud the Taylor Gang and Jet Life representers for their timing too. Live In Concert is comprised of straight spring/summer cookout tunes. You can’t be mad at that.

Khalifa has to bring out Curren$y a few nights on the “Under the Influence of Music” tour. We deserve to hear these tracks live. We’re talking full band and everything.

Hear Live In Concert for yourself below and purchase here on iTunes for support..

—

Photo: YouTube