Alicia Keys ft. Maxwell – “Fire We Make” [VIDEO]

Alicia Keys and Maxwell take the temperature up to scorching four alarm levels in the video for their duet, “Fire We Make.”

Set in New Orleans, the steamy Chris Robinson directed clip feels like the grown up version of Alicia and Mos Def’s playful crush in “You Don’t Know My Name.” Similarly, Swizz Beatz’s better half returns to the winning formula of her glory days, and dusts off her acting chops once more—she and Maxwell play two play strangers by day, lovers by night. The video also [ays homage the ice cube scene from Spike Lee’s classic film, Do The Right Thing.

“Fire We Make” is one of the more soulful cuts off Alicia’s latest studio album, Girl On Fire. You can also catch her “Set The World On Fire” tour as she performs across the States with Miguel.

Can you stand the heat? Watch Alicia and Maxwell fog up your screen in “Fire We Make” after the jump.

Photo: Vevo