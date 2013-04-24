Juicy J ft. Pimp C & T.I. – “Show Out” (Remix) [LISTEN]

Juicy J, or better yet his reinvention, may be one of the most unsung phenomenons in Hip-Hop. Having garnered a cult following for his trippy lifestyle, the former Three 6 Mafia member ups the ante on the remix for gentleman’s club anthem and soon-to-be hit “Show Out.”

T.I. provides a solid 16 bars, but it’s a previously unheard verse from fellow southern legend Pimp C that sets this version off. Hard to believe that it’s been almost six years since the UGK rapper’s untimely passing, but Chad Butler’s pimp hand hasn’t wavered in the afterlife. This comes complete with the patented humorous lines and jewels of knowledge that gave him notoriety.

After a few noteworthy hits, “Show Out” being one in the making and reportedly having a feature from Justin Timberlake in the tuck, we’d say that Juicy J is setting himself up to win with his forthcoming solo LP Stay Trippy. Only time will tell if we’re in correct, but hear T.I.P., Pimp, and the Juiceman do what they do best on the jam below.

—

Photo: YouTube