Big Sean In The Studio With Eminem, Royce Da 5’9″ & More [PHOTOS]

Big Sean‘s sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, is easily one of the most anticipated Hip-Hop projects of the year, and he’s managed to raise its expectations. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper was spotted in the studio with Eminem, Royce Da 5’9″ and Denaun Porter.

Thanks to Instagram, the Detroit rap brethren were spotted in the lab collaborating. First, the “Mula” rapper was seen with producer/rapper Porter, aka Kon Artis of D12. Then another day, Sean was seen rocking a Detroit Tigers jersey while in the studio with Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″. Sean and the Slaughterhouse rapper recently collaborated on a cut called “100” from the renowned Detroit mixtape. As for Em—”Today was historical,” reads the caption of the pic of just Sean and Mr. Mathers—Sean recently told Tim Westwood that Slim Shady had invited him to the studio, so clearly the rap vet is a man of his word.

Sean recently dropped a new single called “Switch Up,” featuring Common. Hall Of Fame is due out later this year. Check out the pics in the gallery.

