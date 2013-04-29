Downtown Music Festival To Feature Earl Sweatshirt, Black Hippy & More

Indie powerhouse Downtown Records, known for delivering acts like Mos Def, Gnarls Barkley, Mos Def, Major Lazer, Santigold and many more, will be hosting the Downtown Music Festival May 10th-11th. The headliners this year will be none other than Black Hippy, the famed collective comprised of Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock.

The two-day fest will happen (where else?) in Downtown NYC, and is being touted as a “Lower East Side Club Crawl.” The event will pack tons of artists spanning genres and place them on intimate stages for fans to experience.

Black Hippy will be performing Friday, May 10th along with Earl Sweatshirt and a slew of other acts including Canadian come-up DJ Ryan Hemsworth. Saturday’s (May 11th) lineup is just as diverse, with Odd Future’s Hardcore Punk representatives Trash Talk performing, along with Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire.

The biggest draw is the price. While most festivals cost in excess of $500, the Downtown Music Festival is only $75 a day. Acts are being added daily, and once the festival leaves its native land of New York City, it will head on over to Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, and Las Vegas. Fans can even win VIP tickets by sharing the event on their Facebook page. What are you waiting for?

Photo: TDE