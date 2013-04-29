Lil Kim & Tiffany Foxx – “Jay-Z” [VIDEO]

Lil Kim and her St. Louis representing protege, Tiffany Foxx, drop a video for “Jay-Z.”

It had been so long (late January) since we saw this clip’s behind the scenes photos, that we almost forgot about it. Now we get to see this duo stunt at the club, in the boardroom and in multiple exotic cars like a Rolls Royce and a Maybach. Also, VH1 Mob Wive’s star Carla Facciolo makes an appearance in the clip. Look out for the Chi Ali cameo, too.

The song will be appearing on Foxx’s forthcoming Yellow Tape project. Watch the Picture Perfect-directed video for “Jay-Z” below.

—

Photo: YouTube