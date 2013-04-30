Iggy Azalea Featured In Blank Magazine Fashion Spread [PHOTOS]

It looks like Iggy Azalea‘s rap career has started to get its momentum back. After recently dropping a couple of singles and a new video, the Island Def Jam rapper and Grand Hustle affiliate graces the cover of Blank magazine.

Photographers Steven Gomillion and Dennis Leupold cook up some stunning shots of the rapper and Wilhelmina model. We would tell you what is said in the accompanying interview, but the magazine is in Spanish.

Besides revealing her new Island Def Jam deal (she is signed to Mercury in the UK), Azalea dropped a new single called “Bounce” while her other track, “Work,” is still getting plenty of brun

Azalea’s debut album, The New Classic, is due out later this year. Check out the full Blank fashion spread in the gallery.

Photos: Steven Gomillion & Dennis Leupold / Blank Magazine

