Kanye West Tells Paparazzo “No Questions” While Shopping With Kim Kardashian In Paris [VIDEO]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted together in Paris doing what else? Shopping, along with Yeezy getting vexed at a photographer.

The folks at Storm Shadow TV got footage of the couple that included the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper telling a paparazzo not to ask any questions:

EXCLUSIVE – We spotted a very pregnant Kim Kardashian wearing a Red dress showing her baby bump in Paris with her beau Kanye West. The couple went to different designer stores,then Kim drops Kanye at their place before heading to Lanvin Store on rue St Honore for Shopping.

How long before someone asks them to comment on Ray J’s struggle song and video? Check out the footage below. You care.

Photo: YouTube