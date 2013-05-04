Joey Bada$$ ft. Action Bronson – “B.A.R’d” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Among the 17 tracks on this year’s XXL Freshman mixtape was a collaborative gem by Joey Bada$$ and Action Bronson, titled “B.A.R’d (Beyond a Reasonable Doubt).” Fortunately, someone was considerate enough to provide a tagless version sans DJ Drama’s incessant yelling.

“Ashes to ashes, blunt after blunt/ I don’t give a f**k. You can call it what you want,” chants the chorus between verses from two of New York City’s finest. Bada$$ sticks to his brand of classic MC bravado, while Bronsolino kicks potent rhymes full of comedic rhetoric. See his opening line, where he spits “I used to suplex a fiend/Now I’m about to cop a duplex for spring.”

The duo trade bars over a smooth jazz loop, which can be credited to in-house Pro Era producer Chuck Strangers. If new Hip-Hop with nostalgic traces is your thing, “B.A.R’d” is certainly for you. Hear and download the smooth cut below.

—

Photo: XXL