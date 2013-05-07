Ace Hood ft. Wiz Khalifa, T.I., Meek Mill, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Birdman, DJ Khaled & Future – “Bugatti (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Shout “I woke up in a new…,” and someone is bound to scream “Bugatti!” Ace Hood hopes to recapture that on the remix, or should we say full fledged posse cut, featuring Wiz Khalifa, T.I., Meek Mill, French Montana, 2 Chainz, and Birdman.

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming, considering the success of the original, which recently achieved gold status. Future Vandross provides his standout struggle crooning on the chorus, while DJ Khaled rants and chants with the best of them. Other than that, the track is pretty much what you’d expect from each featured MC.

“Bugatti” carried listeners through the spring, and the remix could very well be a summer anthem. Hopefully the same can be said about his fourth studio album, Trials & Tribulations, set to arrive July 16 via We the Best/YMCMB/Universal Records. You’ll have to wait a few months to see if Ace can deliver.

In the mean time, hear the “Bugatti” remix below.

—

Photo: Edgar Esteves