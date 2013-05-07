Joell Ortiz – “Roll Deep” [VIDEO]

Listen to any recent material Joell Ortiz, and you’ll see that he’s coming for blood in 2013. One of his latest displays of hard body lyrics appears on a cut from Funkmaster Flex’s Who You Mad At? Me Or Yourself? mixtape, titled “Roll Deep.”

The track receives a visual treatment, in which the Slaughterhouse MC embraces his heritage in his native Puerto Rico and his hometown Brooklyn. A chorus sampling M.O.P.’s own Lil’ Fame chants “I roll deep like a motherf***ing Puerto Rican,” rings throughout the track.

There are actually a gang of soundbites in the song, including one by Reggaeton artist Tego Calderon, who makes a cameo in the video. Credit the beat’s fancy touches to the incomparable Statik Selektah, who laced the cut with hard guitar riffs and knocking drums.

We honestly can’t say what’s better between “Roll Deep” and “5 AM In Brooklyn.” Listen to Mr. Yaowa’s latest work below and let your opinions be known in the comments.

Photo: YouTube