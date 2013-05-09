Floyd Mayweather Talks Relationship With 50 Cent, Being Incarcerated & More [VIDEO]

Floyd Mayweather slid through New York City just days after defending his welterweight championship against Robert Guerrero. There he had the opportunity to speak his peace on the aforementioned bout, his experience being incarcerated, the events that led to his falling out with 50 Cent, and more with The Breakfast Club.

Angela Yee, Charlemagne and DJ Envy were quick to point out Money Mayweather’s noticeably calm demeanor. The prolific boxer credits that to age, maturity, and experience. The most recent of which was a stint in prison for a domestic abuse charge.

Mayweather spoke lightly of his incarceration and described the experience as “kind of rough” at first. “I done my time in the hole. I was locked up 23 hours a day, with one hour out, and no contact visits.” According to the fighter, thirteen-hundred push ups a day, reading and writing letters got him through.

Former friend 50 Cent‘s name also arose in conversation. Mayweather respectfully kept it short, despite the Queens rapper’s public discrepancies with him. “When it comes to business, sometimes two people don’t see eye-to-eye. We just didn’t see eye-to-eye in business,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s best when you don’t see eye-to-eye for him to go his way and for me to go my way.”

See the full sit down in the footage below.

—

Photo: Power 105.1