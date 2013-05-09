Lauryn Hill Thanks Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder & More For Support

While the clock is ticking on Lauryn Hill‘s impending prison term, she took some time out to thank her supporters who have been vocal during this time. Ms. Hill took her gratitude to her Tumblr page, where she listed several names of people who wrote letters to the judge on her behalf. The names traveled across the world, and even included some celebrities.

“I want to extend a sincere thank you to the following people,” Hill states in her open letter, “who wrote letters to the judge on my behalf.” Names included people from her native state of New Jersey, along with New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, and even the Dominican Republic and China. In addition, Hill thanked Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder and Chris Schwartz – who co-founded Ruffhouse Records with Joe Nicolo, the label that signed the Fugees and ushered them through their monumental success.

Earlier this week, Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three months in prison for tax evasion. While her newly inked record deal (complete with a single) with Sony has alleviated a whopping $900,000 off her tax debt, she will still be entering prison sometime this Summer.

Hill blamed a number of factors that contributed to her failure to pay her taxes, including slavery coupled with a handful of conspiracy theories. The judge has ordered that Hill seeks treatment for her beliefs in addition to her jail/probation time.

Photo: Hot 97