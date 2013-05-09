The-Dream ft. Jay-Z – “High Art” [LISTEN]

The-Dream makes a great case for himself in the race for the summer anthem with “High Art,” featuring Jay-Z. This was easily one of the more highly anticipated tracks from the Grammy winner’s fifth studio album IV Play, and we’d say the bouncy record delivers.

A memorable chorus chants “I make love to my girl, then I get h**h with my n***as” over sweeping production full of synth-heavy chords and knocking drums. The-Dream’s lyrics pretty much stick true to the hook, as he sings about smoking with his friends and enjoying the company of his lady afterwards. Hov, on the other hand, keeps the money talk coming with bars that are out of the common man’s pay grade.

“High Art” joins previous singles “Slow It Down” featuring Fabolous and “IV Play” as the advance offerings from IV Play. The rest can be hear when the LP releases May 28. Fans can expect guest appearances from Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Big Sean, among others on the project.

Turn your volume of to the highest decibel and listen to “High Art” below.

Photo: Def Jam