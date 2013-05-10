Jay-Z’s Lookalike Spotted In A Photo From The 1930’s

Just as Jay-Z curated a soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of the 1920’s novel The Great Gatsby, a photo surfaces that could arguably suggest Hov was alive relatively close to the time period the book’s character’s are set in.

Okay well that’s a stretch, but Buzzfeed discovered a flick of a man from the 1930’s who looks eerily like Mr. Shawn Carter himself. The black and white photo was taken in 1933 in Harlem (read: not Brooklyn) and shows a group of men standing in front of what could be a brownstone. Among the men is a dapper young fellow, leaned up against a stoop with a pageboy hat and a blazer. He’s gazing into the camera while everyone else isn’t. And yes, he looks exactly like Jay-Z.

The pic was found at the Schomburg Center at the New York Public Library. There aren’t really too many other details surrounding the photo other than that. Well, this does nothing to quell the rumors that Jay-Z is a part of the Illuminati, because this could be evidence that Jay-Z is immortal. Either that or he’s just had a bunch of biters since before he walked the Earth. See? Everybody wanna be Hov, but Hov still alive.

…even before he was born. Check out the photo on the next page.

—

Photo: New York Public Library

1 2Next page »