Kanye West Attacked By Parking Sign In Hollywood, Screams At Photographer [VIDEO]

Yes, his girlfriend is fine, he makes dope beats, he’s paid, has a lot of fancy cloths and hops on private planes the way most civilians jump on public transportation. But sometimes Kanye West‘s life can really suck. This, is such an example.

Being that his baby momma to be is Kim Kardashian, Yeezy can’t go anywhere without cameras being in his face. While ducking from paparazzi, the “Jesus Walks” rapper walked into a metal parking sign. Mind you, we don’t see West hitting the sign in the video, but we do hear the loud clang followed by a bunch of “Are you alrights?”

Then we see West holding his head in pain. After he regains his bearings, Yeezy runs up on a paparazzo like he was about to bless him with the fade and tell him to “stop taking pictures.”

Why are we even bothering with this description? Watch the video below. You will laugh. Sorry, Yeezy.

