Kendrick Lamar Is Principal For A Day In Rhode Island School [VIDEO]

A dope rapper is a natural motivator. Kendrick Lamar made use of that trait by recently becoming principal for a day in Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, Rhode Island.

It was the Get Schooled Celebrity Principals for the Day program that made the “Poetic Justice” rapper the head educator in charge.

“Without education you don’t have anything,” said Kendrick, who was a 4.0 student at Centennial High School in L.A. and was the first in his family to graduate from high school. “My teachers were great positive influences in my life. My middle school English teacher was probably the reason I became a rapper. He used to encourage me to write poetry and would challenge me, which helped me improve my vocabulary and made me enjoy writing.”

Now why hasn’t Lamar been principal for a day at Centennial High School yet? Or Compton High?

[Spotted at 2DopeBoyz]

Photo: Vimeo