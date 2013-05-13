Is Beyoncé Pregnant With Baby #2? [PHOTOS]

Is Beyoncé pregnant with a sibling for Blue Ivy? That’s the rumor that’s running rampant thanks to the midsection hiding dress she wore to the Met Ball and alleged photos from her currently ongoing The Mrs. Carter Show world tour.

According to Page Six…the same people that erroneously said Sean “Diddy” Combs was seeing Kate Upton, by the way…

Music insiders are chattering about Beyoncéexpecting her second child with husband Jay-Z. Multiple sources told us after the Met Gala last week that the singer, who is currently in the middle of a world tour, is pregnant. Bey wore a Givenchy gown with a high, belted waist that carefully camouflaged her midsection, but pictures have emerged on blogs of what looks like a baby bump from recent tour dates. Last week Beyoncé, who gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, gave an interview to ABC’s “GMA,” where she said, “I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister.” But she came short of saying when that would occur: “At some point, when it’s supposed to happen,” she told ABC’s Amy Robach. Beyoncé’s rep didn’t get back to us for comment. But we wouldn’t expect her to — the singer announced she was pregnant with Blue Ivy at the 2011 MTV Music Awards by revealing her bump on the red carpet.

You can peep Bey’s aforementioned interview with Good Morning America right here. Check out photos of Blue Ivy’s momma at the Met Gala below.

Let us know if there’s truth to this rumor, or if you think people are reaching, in the comments.

