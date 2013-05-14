Kim Kardashian Is Glad Kanye West Screamed On Photographer

Maybe the whole “angry Black man” stereotype won’t work to Kanye West’s detriment. Reports say Yeezy’s girlfriend, slander magnet Kim Kardashian, was happy her man barked on a photographer.

Last Friday, the couple was heading to lunch when the G.O.O.D. Music rapper got into an altercation with an inanimate object. Actually, West was walking with Kardashian when he smacked his forehead into a metal parking sign. Somehow it wasn’t caught on camera, but the loud clang and West holding his head in pain made it obvious what happened. Despite the numerous paparazzi asking if he was alright, West looked like he was ready to fade one photographer.

West, clearly pissed, and Kardashian walked into the restaurant, 9021PHO. Sometime later, West came back outside and screamed on a photographer, telling him to stop taking pictures.

Now, despite the obvious love she has of getting her picture taken, Kardashian is glad West barked on the photographer. Read the rest of the story over at TMZ.

Photo: TMZ