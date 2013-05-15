Chris Brown’s Next Single Will Feature Aaliyah

Chris Brown and Aaliyah are collaborating. During yesterday’s press conference to announce the nominees for the 2013 BET Awards, the controversial crooner revealed that a song on his forthcoming album will feature the late singer.

The song, called “The Don’t Know,” will include previously unheard vocals from Aaliyah. “I got something special for my fans. It’s called ‘They Don’t Know,'” Brown told reporters on Tuesday (May 14), according to Rap Up. “All new stuff that’s never been heard before.”

A video for the song has already been shot, with Brown providing details of its treatment. “I shot it in the ‘hood. I went to 60th Street and Cedar Block,” said Brown of the clips Los Angeles set. “[I’m] bringing both worlds together and trying to uplift the poverty side of the community and show them where I’m from. I’m from Virginia, but everybody comes from a broken home or being broke—I remember when I was.”

Many have already pointed out that Brown’s often bitter rival, Drake, who received 12 BET Awards nominations, has also recorded and released a song with posthumous Aaliyah vocals, 2012’s “Enough Said.” At the time, it was thought to be a song off a forthcoming Aaliyah album which has yet to manifest.

Brown’s sixth album, X, is in stores July 16.

Photo: YouTube